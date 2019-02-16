BJP Leader’s Daughter Kidnapped From her Residence

A local BJP leader’s daughter has been allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from her residence by a gang of people in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

It was BJP leader Suprabhat Batabyal’s daughter (22) was kidnapped

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said a suspect has been detained for questioning.

“Prima facie, we haven’t found any political motive behind the kidnapping, but no possibility can be ruled out,” Singh said.

Suprabhat Batyabyal, who switched to the BJP from the TMC around five months ago, was not home when the miscreants broke into his house at Labhpur area in the district and kidnapped his 22-year-old daughter, according to his brother.