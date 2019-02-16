Businessman Cancels Daughter’s Wedding Feast, Donates that Money to Pulwama martyrs’ families

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district.

In the wake of the horrific attack, a businessman from Surat donated Rs 11 lakh to the families of martyrs and Rs 5 lakh to service agencies instead of having a feast on the occasion of his daughter’s wedding.

It was Dewashi Manek, a diamond businessman from Surat, who cancelled feast which was supposed to be organised on the occasion of his daughter Ami’s wedding. He donated the sum to families of martyrs in Pulwama attack. Manek’s daughter Ami gets married today, Friday 15 February.