IndiaNEWS

Day after inaugurated by Prime Minister, Vande Bharat Express breaks down

Feb 16, 2019, 04:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

In what comes as a disappointment for Indian Railways, India’s fastest train, the Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi yesterday suffered a breakdown on its return journey to Delhi today morning.

Train 18 “halted in the middle of nowhere”, 15 kilometers from Tundla. The brakes in the last coach of the 16-coach train jammed and there was no power in four coaches, the report said. Indian Railways officials have said that the Train 18 may have suffered a glitch due to possible cattle run over. After removing obstacles, the Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey to Delhi around 8:15 AM.

Train 18 has been manufactured under ‘Make in India’ by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The all AC Chair car has been conceptualized as a modern replacement to Shatabdi Express trains. Indian Railways is planning to manufacture 10 more Train 18-style sets in the next financial year.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Srinagar

Pakistan police killed six “terrorists” behind a bomb attack

May 27, 2018, 05:17 pm IST
unbelievable-coincidence-deaths-mona-kapoor-sridevi

Unbelievable coincidence between the deaths of Mona Kapoor and Sridevi

Feb 26, 2018, 08:09 pm IST

Pro-Kannada groups call for Karnataka Bandh on June 12

Jun 10, 2017, 11:27 pm IST

Man and women are equal targets of image-based abuse online

Nov 10, 2017, 03:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close