Day after inaugurated by Prime Minister, Vande Bharat Express breaks down

In what comes as a disappointment for Indian Railways, India’s fastest train, the Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi yesterday suffered a breakdown on its return journey to Delhi today morning.

Train 18 “halted in the middle of nowhere”, 15 kilometers from Tundla. The brakes in the last coach of the 16-coach train jammed and there was no power in four coaches, the report said. Indian Railways officials have said that the Train 18 may have suffered a glitch due to possible cattle run over. After removing obstacles, the Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey to Delhi around 8:15 AM.

Train 18 has been manufactured under ‘Make in India’ by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The all AC Chair car has been conceptualized as a modern replacement to Shatabdi Express trains. Indian Railways is planning to manufacture 10 more Train 18-style sets in the next financial year.