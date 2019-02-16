Latest NewsIndia

Film on Nitin Gadkari not a propaganda, says director

Feb 16, 2019, 07:36 pm IST
Nagpur-based director Anurag Bhusari, who has made a film on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari titled “Gadkari”, says the movie is not propaganda and merely chronicles facts.

The trailer of the movie was recently released on YouTube and Anurag says the film takes a balanced stand on the life of the Minister.

Anurag started working on the project last year in September, after a research period of six months and completed the film in under two months. Shot entirely in Nagpur, the film is made by crowdfunding and Anurag says the decision was taken to avoid interference. “Gadkari”, which features Rahul Chopda in the lead, is looking for a release on YouTube before March

