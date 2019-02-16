Latest NewsIndia

Govt gave crores to Ambani, Mallya, but promised just Rs 3.50 a day to farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Feb 16, 2019, 07:09 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday hit out at the Modi government, saying that while it doled out crores of rupees to industrialists such as Anil Ambani and Vijay Mallya, it promised just Rs 3.50 per day to farmers. Gandhi was speaking at a convention of tribals in Chhattisgarh.

He promised that if the Congress was voted to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a minimum income guarantee would be given to the poor and the money would be deposited directly into their bank accounts.

