Latest NewsInternational

Iran says Pakistan backs group behind suicide bomb

Feb 16, 2019, 07:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused “Pakistan’s security forces” of supporting the perpetrators of a suicide bombing that killed 27 troops on Wednesday.

“Pakistan’s government, who has housed these anti-revolutionaries and threats to Islam, knows where they are and they are supported by Pakistan’s security forces,” said Revolutionary Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, referring to jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (“Army of Justice”).

“If (the Pakistan government) does not punish them, we will retaliate against this anti-revolutionary force, and whatever Pakistan sees will be the consequence of its support for them,” he warned.

Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 as a successor to the Sunni extremist group Jundallah. The Wednesday bombing targeted a busload of Revolutionary Guards in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with Pakistan.

Related Articles

aeroplane

Plane crashed & splits into 2 on world’s most treacherous airport

May 24, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

19 militants of the Islamic State (IS) terror group killed in airstrikes

May 27, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

Ganesh Kumar’s Issue: Goverenment Lied About the Transfer of Circle Inspector

Jun 19, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Mammootty starrer Peranbu creates massive opening In Kerala

Feb 3, 2019, 09:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close