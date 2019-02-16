Latest NewsIndia

Jammu and Kashmir: Army major martyred in IED blast

Feb 16, 2019, 10:06 pm IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, an Army major was martyred today in an IED blast in Naushera sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district. A soldier was also injured in the blast.

The army officer lost his life while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which had been planted by terrorists possibly from across the LoC. The IED was planted 1.5 km inside the LoC in Lam area of Naushera sector.

Later, the Pakistan Army started unprovoked firing targeting Indian positions in the same sector.

The troops guarding the borderline also retaliated and gave a befitting reply to the enemy. The exchange of fire continued for about half an hour.

