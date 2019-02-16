KeralaLatest News

Kottiyoor Rape Case: Father Robin Found Guilty

Feb 16, 2019, 11:55 am IST
The additional district sessions court in Thalassery has found Father Robin Vadakanjery as guilty in the Kottiyoor rape case. It was Thalassery POCSO Court Judge P.N Vinod who pronounced the verdict. Charges against other six accused couldn’t be proved. The court will announce the punishment soon.

Robin Vadakkancheril, a former priest of the St Sebastian Church, at Neendunoki, near Kottiyoor in the district, has been accused of raping a minor girl in May 2016, following which she delivered a baby in the Christu Raj Hospital in Koothuparamba, run by the church, on February 7, 2017.

Though the baby was shifted to the Holy Infant Mary’s Foundling Home, at Vythiri in Wayanad, which was also run by the church, the information was somehow leaked and the Childline in the district got an anonymous call, following which it conducted a probe.

