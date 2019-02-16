Money laundering case: Court extends interim bail to Robert Vadra

A Delhi court today extended the interim bail granted to Robert Vadra till 2nd March, in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and to his close aide and co-accused in the case, Manoj Arora, till the next date of hearing, March 2.

The court directed Vadra to join the probe, whenever asked to after the agency claimed that he was not cooperating in the matter. ED said that Vadra has been summoned on Tuesday for questioning.

The case is about money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds, allegedly owned by Vadra.