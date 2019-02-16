Latest NewsIndia

Money laundering case: Court extends interim bail to Robert Vadra

Feb 16, 2019, 09:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Delhi court today extended the interim bail granted to Robert Vadra till 2nd March, in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and to his close aide and co-accused in the case, Manoj Arora, till the next date of hearing, March 2.

The court directed Vadra to join the probe, whenever asked to after the agency claimed that he was not cooperating in the matter. ED said that Vadra has been summoned on Tuesday for questioning.

The case is about money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds, allegedly owned by Vadra.

Tags

Related Articles

Prime minister Narendra Modi to campaign in Mizoram on November 22

Nov 6, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

Man arrested for trolling Karnataka chief Minister

Aug 4, 2018, 08:35 pm IST
sex

Police arrests 10 persons for conducting sexual training course

Feb 28, 2018, 11:04 pm IST

Indian Army foils infiltration bid by Pakistan backed terrorists

Jan 30, 2018, 12:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close