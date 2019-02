P.V.Sindhu will face Saina Nehwal while Sourabh Verma will take on Lakshya Sen in Singles finals of Senior National Badminton Championship in Guwahati.

Sindhu defeated Assam’s AsmitaChaliha 21-10, 22-20, in the Women’s singles Semi-Finals at Guwahati. Saina defeated Nagpur’s qualifier Vaishnavi Bhale 21-15, 21-14.

In Men’s Singles Semi Final, Saurabh defeated Kaushal Dharma Mer 21-14, 21-17 while Lakshya Sen beat Parupalli Kashyap 21-15, and 21-16 to enter the finals.