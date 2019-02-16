Police control room number changes from 100

Latest NewsIndia

Feb 16, 2019
The emergency number of the police control room is being changed from 100 to 112. The nationwide control room number is being changed to 112. 112 will be the number to avail police, fire force and ambulance services. 100 will be district control room number.

When a person makes a call to 112, it will be routed to the centralised control room in police headquarters. 50 calls can be attended at the same time, and the GPS facility can be used to find police vehicles. If the person is at a place where there is no range, a wireless message will be sent. The facility is being provided by C-DAC.

