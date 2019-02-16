Priya Varrier Reveals her Stand on Sabarimala Row

Priya Varrier’s much-awaited film Oru Adaar Love has opened to mixed reactions, but the actress is once again in the headlines for her opinion about Sabarimala issue. In an interview given to an online media, she said Sabarimala young women entry is meaningless and that she hasn’t given it much of a thought.

“If we are fighting for equality, there are other issues to be addressed before this. Sabarimala customs have been in existence for years. A believer should take a fast of 41 days, a girl cannot be pure for 41 days” she said.

Earlier actor Prithviraj too had voiced a similar opinion on the issue. The actor said if the people who yearn to go Sabarimala are actual devotees. “If people think like let’s go see Lord Ayyappa, there are other temples for that,” he said.