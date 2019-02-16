Rahul Gandhi returns land to farmers acquired for industrial project

Congress president Rahul Gandhi returned the ownership documents of farmers whose land was acquired 10 years ago for an industrial project in Chhattisgarh. At a farmer’s rights convention in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that his party will not acquire farmers’ land without their consent. He added that if the farmlands are taken for development projects, they must be completed within five years or the land goes back to farmers

The land was acquired for a steel plant in Lohandiguda area of Bastar district. Addressing the Adivasis Krishak Adhikar Sammelan at the Dhuregaon village in Bastar, Gandhi said Chhattisgarh became the first state to return the land to the farmers and tribals.

The land of more than 1,700 farmers was acquired for the steel plant of a private company in 2008, but the project was not started by the company. The Congress President also inaugurated a food park in Dhuragaon village