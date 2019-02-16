SC asks to sensitize cops about scrapping of Section 66A of IT

The Supreme Court has directed all state governments to sensitise their police personnel about scrapped Section 66A of Information Technology Act so that people are not unnecessarily arrested under the provision.

Section 66A of IT Act provided for the jail term to people who post offensive content online and it was scrapped by the apex court in March 2015.

The court also asked all the high courts to send the copy of the verdict to all the trial courts to avoid people being prosecuted under the scrapped provision.

The court disposed of off the application filed by an NGO alleging that people were still being prosecuted under the provision.