Senior Badminton Nationals: Saina Nehwal, Sourabh Verma wins singles crown

Feb 16, 2019, 09:51 pm IST
In badminton, Saina Nehwal won her fourth title at the Yonex-Sunrise 83rd Senior Nationals, defeating P.V.Sindhu convincingly 21-18, 21-15 in Guwahati today.

Sourabh Verma completed a hat-trick of titles, claiming the men’s singles crown after defeating young Lakshya Sen in straight games of 21-18, 21-13.

Earlier, the pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Chirag Shetty outclassed top seed duo Arjun M.R and Shlok Ramachandran in straight games of 21-13, 22-20 to clinch the Men’s Doubles title.

