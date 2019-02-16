KeralaLatest News

T.P.murder case: Kodi Suni get luxury treatment in jail

Feb 16, 2019
The main accused in the T. P. Chandrasekharan murder case, Kodi Suni, is getting luxury treatment in Viyyur jail. He lives in a single cell, and no other inmates are allowed to sleep there. The cell in which Suni stays can accommodate about five prisoners. There are many jail officers who provide him with the facility to make phone calls so that he can arrange criminal activities outside the jail. Such facilities are provided in the name of humane consideration.

He is getting Rs.3000-4000 monthly for gardening. He has not even worked one day. Some jailers have provided him with the facility to make phone calls and had provided him battery cells so that he can make phone calls without any hindrance.

It has also been reported the kidnap of Kaitheri native was also planned while he was in jail. Suni is facing a lot of investigation about the quotations.

