US Asks Pakistan to Freeze Funds to Designated Terror Groups

The US Friday asked Pakistan to “freeze without delay” the funds and other financial assets of the UNSC-designated terrorist networks and their leaders.It also said it fully supports actions to prevent the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad from conducting future attacks.

The US had yesterday expressed grief and angst over the brutal attack carried out by Pakistan-based banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. The White House also supported all actions against JeM.

United States National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday that America supports India’s right to self-defence as both sides vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terror groups.

A State Department spokesperson told PTI, “Pakistan outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed in 2002. However, the group still operates in Pakistan. The US designated JeM as a foreign terrorist organization in December 2001, and we fully support actions to prevent them from conducting future attacks.”

The attack in Pulwama’s Awantipora area was carried out around 3:30 pm after a suicide bomber, identified as local boy Adil Ahmad Dar, in a Mahindra Scorpio car loaded with 350 kilograms of explosives rammed into a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2500 CRPF troops on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.