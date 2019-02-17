Curfew continues in Jammu for 3rd day

Curfew continues in Jammu for the third day today. The curfew was imposed on Friday after protests rocked the city over the Pulwama attack. Authorities have deployed security personnel in strength in sensitive areas across the Jammu region to maintain law and order.
