Latest NewsIndia

Curfew continues in Jammu for 3rd day

Feb 17, 2019, 08:10 pm IST
Less than a minute
army at Kupwara

Curfew continues in Jammu for the third day today. The curfew was imposed on Friday after protests rocked the city over the Pulwama attack. Authorities have deployed security personnel in strength in sensitive areas across the Jammu region to maintain law and order.

Tags

Related Articles

India to buy 54 HAROP killer drones from Israel

Feb 12, 2019, 09:57 pm IST
smriti-reveals-about-her-crush

Cricketer Smriti Mandana open up about Bollywood actor whom she would like to date

Feb 25, 2018, 07:04 pm IST

How Rahul Gandhi 1.0 transformed to Rahul Gandhi 2.0

Dec 18, 2017, 07:54 am IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trolled for her latest photoshoot, thinks it’s ‘photoshopped’

Jan 5, 2018, 09:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close