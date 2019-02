In Iraq, four Islamic State terrorists were killed in an airstrike in the eastern province of Diyala

The bombardment came as the security forces were conducting search operation to hunt down IS remnants in Hawdh al-Waqf agricultural area, which is a cluster of villages near Diyala River.

The Operations Command said that acting on intelligence reports, Iraqi helicopter gunships pounded an IS hideout near the town of Abu Saida, some 95 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.