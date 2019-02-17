India’s first semi high-speed train: Vande Bharat Express begins first commercial run

Country’s first semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express left Delhi for Varanasi this morning on its

first commercial run. Tickets of the train have already been sold out for the next two weeks.

The train, which has been designed and built in India, is running between New Delhi and Varanasi via Kanpur and Prayagraj. It will cover the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours.

The train will run on all days except Monday and Thursday. The Prime Minister had flagged off the train from the New Delhi Railway station on Friday.

A New Delhi-Varanasi journey by the indigenously built high-speed train would cost Rs 3,310 and Rs 1,760 for Executive Class (EC) and Chair Car (CC), respectively, inclusive of taxes