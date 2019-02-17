Latest NewsIndia

India’s first semi high-speed train: Vande Bharat Express begins first commercial run

Feb 17, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
Less than a minute
Chennai: Country's first engine-less train 'Train 18', developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) after flagging off ceremony, in Chennai, Sunday, Oct 29, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_29_2018_000244B)

Country’s first semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express left Delhi for Varanasi this morning on its
first commercial run. Tickets of the train have already been sold out for the next two weeks.

The train, which has been designed and built in India, is running between New Delhi and Varanasi via Kanpur and Prayagraj. It will cover the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours.

The train will run on all days except Monday and Thursday. The Prime Minister had flagged off the train from the New Delhi Railway station on Friday.

A New Delhi-Varanasi journey by the indigenously built high-speed train would cost Rs 3,310 and Rs 1,760 for Executive Class (EC) and Chair Car (CC), respectively, inclusive of taxes

Tags

Related Articles

mama-mia

These are few things about Mia Khalifa which everyone would like to know

Apr 14, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Gorgeous photos of South Indian beauty Nayantara; See pics

Feb 16, 2018, 08:47 pm IST

Latest notification that WhatsApp users are getting

Nov 9, 2017, 08:24 am IST

Google Chromecast 3 review. Know your Device Before You Buy It

Nov 19, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close