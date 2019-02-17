Latest NewsIndia

Irani cup winning Vidarbha team donate prize money for Pulwama martyrs’ children

Feb 17, 2019, 03:35 pm IST
Nagpur: Vidarbha team poses with the trophy after defeating Rest of India in the match of the ZR Irani Cup 2018-19, at VCA Stadium, in Nagpur, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI2_16_2019_000169B)

Ranji Cricket champions Vidarbha reasserted their supremacy in domestic cricket, beating a star-studded Rest of India to retain the Irani Cup, making it back-to-back seasons of double delight. Vidarbha has now become the third team after Mumbai and Karnataka to clinch two Irani Cup titles in a row.

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal announced that the entire prize money will be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.

