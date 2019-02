In Indian Super League (ISL) football, today Delhi Dynamos beat Bengaluru FC. The match saw five goals. Delhi scored three goals and the Bengaluru 2.

Delhi Dynamos’ unbeaten run in the current Indian (ISL stretched to five games after their today’s victory on Bengaluru 3-2 at home .The scores were level 1-1 at the break. Sunil Chhetri came on to make it 1-2 for the visitors but Daniel Lalhlimpuia, scored twice within four minutes to flatten out his old side.