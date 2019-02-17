Latest NewsIndia

‘Modi’s Return to Power Will be ‘Death Knell’ for All Constitutional Institutions’, says CPM leader Sitram Yechury

Feb 17, 2019, 07:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

The CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the return of Narendra Modi to power will be the “death knell” of all the constitutional institutions in India.

“Return of Narendra Modi to power will be the death knell of all the constitutional institutions in India. As of now, an attack has been launched against them. It will result in creating a wide gap between the rich and the poor in the society,” Yechury said.

Speaking about the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said it should not be communalised for political gains.

Yechury also said the Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

 

Tags

Related Articles

NASA releases close-up photos of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

Jul 13, 2017, 03:39 pm IST

Son of BJP Founder Leader quits BJP and now decides to Join Congress?

Oct 15, 2018, 07:45 am IST

Marathi ‘Charlie’ evokes mixed feeling among the Malayalee viewers

Oct 31, 2017, 01:57 pm IST

Original Tall Boy Hyundai Santro is Here. Bookings Open!

Oct 9, 2018, 08:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close