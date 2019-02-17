‘Modi’s Return to Power Will be ‘Death Knell’ for All Constitutional Institutions’, says CPM leader Sitram Yechury

The CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the return of Narendra Modi to power will be the “death knell” of all the constitutional institutions in India.

Speaking about the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said it should not be communalised for political gains.

Yechury also said the Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.