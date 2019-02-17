Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Privatisation Airports: AAI receives 32 technical bids; Thiruvananthapuram airport received three bids

Feb 17, 2019, 05:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received 32 technical bids from 10 companies to operate six airports. These airports are Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

AAI had invited bids to carry out operations, management and development of these six airports in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The last date to submit technical bids was February 14. AAI will open the financial bids on February 25.

Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports have received seven bids each. Lucknow and Guwahati have received six bids each. And Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram have received three bids each,

The winning bids will be announced on February 28. In November last year, the government had cleared a proposal for managing six AAI-run airports on PPP basis.

Tags

Related Articles

Jacinda

NewZealand’s Young PM Jacinda Ardern Delivers Speech As a Hologram

May 21, 2018, 04:30 pm IST

Aamir Khan Reveals Whether He is Planning to Attend Imran Khan’s Swearing-in Ceremony or Not. His Decision Might Surprise You

Aug 2, 2018, 03:41 pm IST

civic polls 2017 live results. BJP leading in various areas

Dec 1, 2017, 09:40 am IST
world-xi-vs-west-indies

Hurricane Relief T20: West Indies outplayed ‘Rest of World XI’: see pics

Jun 1, 2018, 11:03 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close