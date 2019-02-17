The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received 32 technical bids from 10 companies to operate six airports. These airports are Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

AAI had invited bids to carry out operations, management and development of these six airports in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The last date to submit technical bids was February 14. AAI will open the financial bids on February 25.

Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports have received seven bids each. Lucknow and Guwahati have received six bids each. And Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram have received three bids each,

The winning bids will be announced on February 28. In November last year, the government had cleared a proposal for managing six AAI-run airports on PPP basis.