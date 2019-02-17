Priya Prakash Varrier Shares Happy Pictures With Allu Arjun: See Pics

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier made a place in everybody’s hearts with her wink. The lady enjoys a huge fan following and keeps sharing her pictures on social media. In the latest ones, she can be seen interacting with South actor Allu Arjun. Her smile proves that she had a fangirl moment. Apparently, these pictures were clicked at one of the promotional events of her latest release, Oru Adaar Love. Earlier, a video also surfaced on the internet in which she was seen recreating the iconic wink scene with Allu Arjun.

Oru Adaar Love is receiving mixed response from the cinema lovers.

A few days ago, she herself revealed that she was offered a role in Allu Arjun’s film but she couldn’t do it. While talking to Indian Express, she said, “I missed an opportunity with Allu Arjun sir. When the viral song was released, there was an offer to work with him. But then I couldn’t do it because I was working for Oru Adaar Love.”