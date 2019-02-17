Latest Newscelebrities

Priya Prakash Varrier Shares Happy Pictures With Allu Arjun: See Pics

Feb 17, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier made a place in everybody’s hearts with her wink. The lady enjoys a huge fan following and keeps sharing her pictures on social media. In the latest ones, she can be seen interacting with South actor Allu Arjun. Her smile proves that she had a fangirl moment. Apparently, these pictures were clicked at one of the promotional events of her latest release, Oru Adaar Love. Earlier, a video also surfaced on the internet in which she was seen recreating the iconic wink scene with Allu Arjun.

Oru Adaar Love is receiving mixed response from the cinema lovers.

A few days ago, she herself revealed that she was offered a role in Allu Arjun’s film but she couldn’t do it. While talking to Indian Express, she said, “I missed an opportunity with Allu Arjun sir. When the viral song was released, there was an offer to work with him. But then I couldn’t do it because I was working for Oru Adaar Love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@alluarjunonline ?

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

Tags

Related Articles

Story of Harleen Mann and her viral photos…

Dec 1, 2017, 02:23 pm IST
only-mad-people-can-do-like-this-gayathri-arun

Only Mad People can do like this: Gayathri Arun

Apr 9, 2018, 08:29 am IST

Senior BJP Leader and Brother Shot Dead

Nov 2, 2018, 06:47 am IST

India is the third largest terror target after Iraq and Afghanistan: US report

Jul 23, 2017, 04:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close