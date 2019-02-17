Pulwama Terror Attack: Administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Besides the Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn. The decision comes days after the Pulwama Attack.

According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by today evening. Besides, no security forces or cover will be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists.

Police will review if there are any other separatists who have security or facilities which will be withdrawn immediately. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Srinagar on Friday, had said security is given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its agency ISI should be reviewed.