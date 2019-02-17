Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: Condemnation pours in from around the world

Feb 17, 2019, 07:08 pm IST
More than 50 countries and at least three multi-nation organisations condemned the Pulwama attack and expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

The UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and European Union issued statements condemning the terror strike. Countries such as the US, France, Canada, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Australia are among those that expressed solidarity with India.

India’s neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have also condemned the terror attack.

