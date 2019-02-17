Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: CRPF cautions people against spreading fake news

Feb 17, 2019, 09:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

The CRPF cautioned people against “fake pictures” being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.  “It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united, the CRPF said in a tweet.

CRPF asked people to report any such content by sending an email to [email protected]

Officials said a number of such photographs of badly mutilated bodies were being circulated and the development was brought to the notice of force officials after which the advisory was issued.

CRPF also issued another advisory on bogus messages being circulated on social media vis-a-vis
Kashmiri students based in various places in the country.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Vidya

Now it is the daughter of Vidya Balan, to be entered in Bollywood through “Kahaani-2”?

Mar 14, 2018, 08:20 pm IST
UAE (1)

This UAE bank announces special fee for foreign currency transactions

Mar 16, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

Huge Earthquake strikes again , several injured

Dec 22, 2017, 08:08 am IST
uae investors

UAE to let Foreign Investors to Have 100% Business Ownership

May 21, 2018, 06:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close