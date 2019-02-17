Pulwama Terror Attack: CRPF cautions people against spreading fake news

The CRPF cautioned people against “fake pictures” being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack. “It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united, the CRPF said in a tweet.

CRPF asked people to report any such content by sending an email to [email protected]

ADVISORY: Fake news about harassment of students from #Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media.

CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect.

These are attempts to invoke hatred

Please DO NOT circulate such posts — ??CRPF?? (@crpfindia) February 17, 2019

Officials said a number of such photographs of badly mutilated bodies were being circulated and the development was brought to the notice of force officials after which the advisory was issued.

CRPF also issued another advisory on bogus messages being circulated on social media vis-a-vis

Kashmiri students based in various places in the country.