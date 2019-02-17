Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: India hikes import duty on Pakistani goods to 200%

Feb 17, 2019, 03:20 pm IST
1 minute read

India government has started hitting back at Pakistan for its shameful act against the country. As a reply to the neighbouring country’s support in Pulawama terror attack, India took strong economic action that would certainly affect Pakistan’s economy. India yesterday raised the customs duty to 200% on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore.

The decision would significantly hit Pakistan’s exports to India, which stood at USD 488.5 million (around Rs 3,482.3 crore) in 2017-18 as it would drastically increase the prices of its goods here.

“India has withdrawn MFN (most favoured nation) status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. The country invoked a security exception clause of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to withdraw this status. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect. India granted the MFN status to Pakistan way back in 1996, but the neighbouring country had not reciprocated.

The two main items imported from Pakistan are fruits and cement, on which the current customs duty is 30-50% and 7.5%, respectively.

Items which Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores, finished leather, processed minerals, inorganic chemicals, cotton raw, spices, wool, rubber product, alcoholic beverages, medical instruments, marine goods, plastic, dyes and sports goods. India mainly exports raw cotton, cotton yarn, chemicals, plastics, manmade yarn and dyes to Pakistan.

Sleep well after eating these fruits and vegetables

Total India-Pakistan trade has increased marginally to USD 2.41 billion in 2017-18 as against USD 2.27 billion in 2016-17. India imported goods worth USD 488.5 million in 2017-18 and exported goods worth USD 1.92 billion. During April-October 2018-19, India’s exports to Pakistan stood at USD 1.18 billion, while imports were USD 338.66 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka elections

Panchayat polls: 65.5% voting in Assam

Dec 5, 2018, 11:42 pm IST

Woman thrashed, disrobed, made to run naked

Dec 30, 2018, 09:43 pm IST

FIFA WORLD CUP 2018: France Crushes Croatia, Emerges as WORLD CHAMPIONS

Jul 15, 2018, 10:24 pm IST

Pot with 12th Century Gold coins and Jewellery Found During Road Construction

Jul 14, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close