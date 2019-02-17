Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: India launches diplomatic offensive against Pakistan

Feb 17, 2019, 09:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

India has briefed Heads of Missions of Arab countries about Islamabad’s role in sponsoring terror
outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed that orchestrated the Pulwama attack

Ambassadors of several Arab nations attended the Ministry of External Affairs briefing. The meeting comes a day after the MEA apprised around 25 Heads of Mission including representatives from South Korea, Sweden, Slovakia, France, Spain, Bhutan, Germany, Hungary, Italy, European Union, Canada, Britain, Russia, Israel, Australia, and Japan.

Tags

Related Articles

Rupee firms up for 2nd day

Jan 7, 2019, 09:46 pm IST

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Do Not Bend Backwards For Anybody But Yourself’ Mantra going viral on the internet

Nov 29, 2018, 09:52 am IST

An encouraging move from ex-president Pranab Mukherjee to make Rahul Gandhi feel optimistic about the future

Nov 21, 2017, 02:08 pm IST
BJP

Tripura Elections Exit Polls: Predicts huge victory for BJP

Feb 27, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close