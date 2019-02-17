Pulwama Terror Attack: Teacher suspended for blaming Army for atrocities in Kashmir

A day after the attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir that claimed the lives of 49 troopers, a college teacher was suspended over a Facebook post after he condemned the attack but blamed the Army of for atrocities on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Papri Banerjee, an assistant Professor of English department in Guwahati’s Icon Academy Junior College was suspended over a Facebook post that condemned the terrorist attack but also blamed the Indian Army for their atrocities on the civilians of Kashmir.

The post has since been deleted but Banerjee claimed that she has been getting rape, death and lynch threats.

“You are put under suspension with immediate effect until the matter is resolved by a competent authority,” a letter issued by the college authorities said on Saturday.

42 crpf jawans have been killed in a suicide terror attack in Pulwama..I was expecting this..Soldiers paying price with their lives to reinforce the hyper nationalism of this government..Disgusting! Gepostet von Papri Z Banerjee am Donnerstag, 14. Februar 2019

Banerjee said that she received threats and intimidation over the post from different users.

Continuous rape, Lynch, and death threats in my inbox..Assam Police should go back to the names in my previous FIR if any harm were to come over me tomorrow..They would be solely responsible.. Gepostet von Papri Z Banerjee am Freitag, 15. Februar 2019

