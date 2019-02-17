Latest NewsInternational

Pulwama Terror Attack: Will cooperate in investigation if India shares evidence, says Pakistan

Feb 17, 2019, 04:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said nobody can browbeat the country for the brutal Pulwama terror attack even as he offered to fully cooperate in any probe into the incident if India shares any evidence with it. Qureshi claimed that India, without investigation, in a knee-jerk reaction, blamed Pakistan for the attack.

He said nobody can browbeat Pakistan by blaming it for the attack. “We know how to defend ourselves. We can also present our point of view across the world. Our message is peace and not conflict,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi said Pakistan was ready to fully cooperate with India if it shares evidence. “If India has any evidence about the involvement of elements in Pakistan in the Pulwama attack, it should share with us. We will investigate with full honesty and see if it was right. And I say with full confidence that we will cooperate. Because we do not want disturbance,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Pinarayi Vijayan’s actions strengthening BJP and RSS in Kerala,says Ramesh Chennithala

Nov 24, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Dulquer Salmaan’s kind gesture towards his fan is winning the hearts

Oct 21, 2018, 08:01 am IST

This is How Celebs & Politicians Reacted to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Death

Aug 16, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

Those who cannot prove their citizenship have no right to vote , says Amit Shah

Aug 8, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close