Pulwama Terror Attack: Will cooperate in investigation if India shares evidence, says Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said nobody can browbeat the country for the brutal Pulwama terror attack even as he offered to fully cooperate in any probe into the incident if India shares any evidence with it. Qureshi claimed that India, without investigation, in a knee-jerk reaction, blamed Pakistan for the attack.

He said nobody can browbeat Pakistan by blaming it for the attack. “We know how to defend ourselves. We can also present our point of view across the world. Our message is peace and not conflict,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi said Pakistan was ready to fully cooperate with India if it shares evidence. “If India has any evidence about the involvement of elements in Pakistan in the Pulwama attack, it should share with us. We will investigate with full honesty and see if it was right. And I say with full confidence that we will cooperate. Because we do not want disturbance,” he said.