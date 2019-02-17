Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: Youth arrested for hailing Jaish

Feb 17, 2019, 10:21 pm IST
A Kashmiri student studying in a college in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly hailing the Jaish terrorist who carried out the suicide attack. 23-year-old Tahir Latif from Baramulla district was arrested. He is a student of Rewa University.

He had allegedly put up a screen-shot of the Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmed and the bodies of the slain soldiers as his display picture on WhatsApp.

Another Kashmiri youth was booked in Bengaluru for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site. A case was registered against Abid Malik under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook.

The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a news channel after the attack and captioned it ‘The real surgical attack’ on his FB page, police said.

Following the complaint, Facebook deleted his account.

