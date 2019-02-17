Latest NewsIndiaSports

Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: Indian boxers enter quarterfinals

Feb 17, 2019, 05:26 pm IST
In Boxing, Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Gaurav Solanki and Naman Tanwar have entered the quarterfinals of 70th Strandja Memorial Tournament at Sofia in Bulgaria.

In 52 kgs, Solanki taking to the ring within 24 hours of his first-round win defeated Kazakhstan’s Anvar Muzaparov 3-2 in a hard-fought contest. Tanwar in 91 kgs got the better of Poland’s Michal Soczynski, 5-nil.

In the last-eight stage, Solanki will now face Uzbekistan’s Fayzov Khudonyazar, while Tanwar will be up against Ukraine’s Serhii Horskov.

India’s best medal haul at this prestigious European event was last year when the country snared 11 in total, two of them gold.

