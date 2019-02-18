Latest NewsIndia

After Pulwama Attack, CRPF to Add more Security Features

Feb 18, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

After a deadly attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which killed 44 CRPF personnel, Four more soldiers including an officer were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama and now the army is retaliating. Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to add new security features to its convoy movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar said, apart from traffic control, the timing of the convoy movement and their midway halts and other procedures will be added and some of them will be recalibrated.

“The movement of civilian vehicles during the movement of the force has been totally stopped in the state” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Gujarat Elections 2017: Election Commission on Phase 1

Dec 10, 2017, 06:32 am IST

Gujarat to build Yet Another Gigantic Statue after ‘Statue Of Unity’

Nov 23, 2018, 10:31 am IST
stunning-catch-of-AB-de-Villiers

Don’t miss miraculous flying catch of AB de Villiers near boundary line: Video

May 18, 2018, 11:07 am IST

Shehbaz Sharif to be next Prime Minister of Pakistan

Jul 29, 2017, 10:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close