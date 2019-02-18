Benelli launches TRK 502 in India : Price and Features

Benelli India introduced its first adventure tourer in the country with the TRK 502. The Benelli TRK 502 is priced at Rs 5 lakh for the standard version, while the off-road spec TRK 502 X is priced at Rs 5.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The new offering takes on a number of ADVs on sale including the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, SWM SueprDual T and also the Kawasaki Versys X-300, BMW G 310 GS and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. With adventure tourers witnessing a healthy increase in popularity, the Italian bike maker is looking to capture a chunk of volumes in this segment. Bookings for the TRK 502 start today online for a token amount of ? 10,000, which the company is offering as a cashback to the first set of customers.

The Benelli TRK 502 looks imposing with a height of 1450 mm, and has presence too measuring 2200 mm in length and 915 mm in width. The bike comes with a semi-faired design that looks smart if not the most stylish and gets the trademark ADV elements like the beak-like fender up front, large windscreen and knuckle guards on the handlebar. The bike comes with a dual headlamp setup with LED indicators and taillight. The seat height meanwhile stands at 800 mm for the standard TRK, going up to 840 mm on the TRK 502 X. The ground clearance too increases on the adventure tourer from 190 mm on the standard version up to 220 mm on the X model. The bike comes with a 20 litre fuel tank.

Both versions of the Benelli TRK 502 draw power from the same 500 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 47 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and uses a hydraulically actuated clutch to reduce lever effort. You also get a gear shift indicator. The bike is suspended by 50 mm USD forks up front that is non-adjustable and a vertically mounted monoshock unit at the rear that comes with rebound and pre-load adjustment. Braking performance comes from 320 mm dual disc brakes at front and a 260 mm at the rear end with dual-channel ABS with the rear unit switchable.