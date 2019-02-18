BJP would not allow Assam to become second Kashmir’: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah has said that the BJP is committed to make Assam free from illegal immigrants. Addressing a youth convention at Lakhimpur in Assam, he assured that the BJP would not allow Assam to become the second Kashmir.

Shah assured that the sacrifices of security forces in Pulwama would not go in vain as a strong Narendra Modi government is in the power in the Centre. Referring to the Citizenship Amendment bill, Shah alleged that misinformation is being spread that the bill would be implemented only in the North Eastern states.

Shah also assured that the Narendra Modi government would fulfil the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to protect the interest of the indigenous people. He also alleged that Congress and Asom Gana Parishad did not do anything to implement the Assam Accord.