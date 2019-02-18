Chris Gayle retires from from ‘One-day Internationals’

West Indian batsman Chris Gayle has announced that he will retire from One-day Internationals after the forthcoming World Cup.

The 39-year old left-hander has scored 9,727 ODI runs, second only to the legendary Brian Lara among West Indians in 284 matches. He needs 677 more runs to surpass Lara as the West Indies’ all-time record ODI runscorer, a feat he will be hoping to achieve at his fifth World Cup.

Since making his debut in 1999, Gayle has scored a Windies record of 23 ODI hundreds, including the first-ever World Cup double century against Zimbabwe four years ago. The World Cup will be held in England and Wales from 30th May till 14th July.