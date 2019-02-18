College Professor Puts Facebook Post Against Army, Gets Suspended

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. While the country is mourning over the incident, there are a few who seem to have a difference in opinion and it is sad when they happen to be a teacher!

Papri Banerjee, who works as an Assistant Professor of the English department at the city’s Icon Academy Junior College, condemned the terrorist attack but also blamed the Indian Army for atrocities on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Here is her Facebook post.

College authorities responded to her facebook post by suspending her from the college.

“You are put under suspension with immediate effect until the matter is resolved by a competent authority,” a letter issued by the college authorities said on Saturday.