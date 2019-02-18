Curfew relaxed in parts of Jammu

Curfew was relaxed in parts of Jammu city for three hours on Monday as it was imposed on Friday following anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence over the terror attack in Pulwama district.

The authorities urged people to maintain peace and not allow miscreants to create trouble.

All examinations, scheduled for Monday, were postponed as educational institutions across the city remained closed. Jammu University has postponed all examinations to be conducted tomorrow.