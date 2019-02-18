“Entire Nation is With Our Government at the Centre” Arvind Kejriwal on Pulwama Terror Attack

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. The whole country is mourning the incident and different political leaders have offered their support to P.M Modi in giving a fitting reply to Pakistan. Kejriwal said:

“Pulwama attack is a cowardly act. This attack was against humanity. Pakistan is in the habit of carrying out such acts through proxy. But it is not in our blood to take on the enemy through proxy as we take our enemy head on”

Pakistan feels it can carry out such attacks and nothing will happen. But this time they need to be given a strong reply

It is an attack on the nation, we cannot sit silently. At this hour, the entire nation is with our government at the Centre, the prime minister, the security forces. From this platform, we want to tell the prime minister that the entire country will support you. There should be no politics at this time, we all are united. Pakistan should know that we can inflict heavy casualties on them

We have to take revenge of the sacrifices they made. Pakistan should be taught a befitting lesson, if this is not done the souls of the martyrs will not rest in peace. Many families of martyrs have demanded that Pak be taught a stern lesson”