Film Body Demands a Ban for Pakistan Artists After Pulwama Attack

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. The whole country is mourning the incident and different political leaders have offered their support to P.M Modi in giving a fitting reply to Pakistan. Now ederation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demands a complete ban of Pakistan artists.

In the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has decided to call for a complete ban on all artistes from Pakistan, said its chief advisor Ashoke Pandi.

“Those producers who insist on working with artistes from Pakistan will be banned by the FWICE. We’re officially announcing the inviolable diktat. All those music companies that still insist on using artistes from across the border in spite of repeated attacks on our country, should be ashamed of themselves. Since they are showing no shame, we will have to force them to back down,” Pandit said.