General Election 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena finalize alliance

Feb 18, 2019, 11:14 pm IST
The BJP and Shiv Sena today finalized the alliance and seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP will contest on 25 seats while the Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra.

At a joint press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP president Amit Shah expressed confidence that Shiv Sena-BJP alliance will win minimum 45 seats out of the total 48 seats. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the NDA alliance had won 42 seats in Maharashtra.

