Gold prices rose to their strongest level in more than two weeks on Monday. Spot gold had gained 0.1% to $1,322.72 per ounce as of 0614 GMT, just below a 9-month peak of $1,326.30 an ounce marked on January 31.

In India, gold prices rose 173 rupees for 10 grams and reached 33557.00. Silver for one kg rated 40172.00.