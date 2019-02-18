Government declares public holiday on February 19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made an announcement of a public holiday on Tuesday, February 19, on the occasion of ‘Magh Purnima’ and ‘Sant Ravidas Jayanti’.

The order has been issued by Jitendra Kumar, Principal Secretary of Higher Education. On Magh Purnima, there is pavitra snan (holy bath) at Prayagraj Kumbh, while Sant Ravidas Jayanti is a restricted holiday.

According to the Hindu calendar, Magh Purnima is the last day of Magh Mass (month) and the start of Phalgun from next day. This year, Magh Purnima is falling on February 19. This day holds special significance for Hindus; it is said that taking a holy dip in Ganga on this day can make you pure.