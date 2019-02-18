Happy Sardar: Kalidas Jayaram and Merin Philip to team up again

Kalidas Jayaram has signed for a new film titled ‘Happy Sardar’. Writer-director couple Sudip Joshy and his wife Geethika Sudip are making their debut this movie. Kalidas is playing a Punjabi Sardarji named Happy Singh in the movie. The movie is a love story between a Sardar and a Malayali Christian girl at its core. Merin Philip has been signed as the female lead. The actress has previously appeared in a brief role in ‘Poomaram’, also starring Kalidas Jayaram.

‘Happy Sardar’ has Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey playing Kalidas’ father. There is also an elaborate supporting cast comprising of Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Shanthi Krishna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, ‘Aanandam’ fame Siddhi Mahajankatti, Vishak Nair, Ramesh Pisharody, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Praveena and Baiju Santhosh.

On the technical front, cinematography will be handled by Abhinandam Ramanujam and music by Gopi Sunder. Shameer Muhammed is the editor. The movie is being produced by Achicha Cinemas and Malayalam Movie Makers.