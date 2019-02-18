HC extends stay on Robert Vadra’s arrest

The Rajasthan High Court extended the stay on arrest of Robert Vadra and directed him to cooperate in the inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Vadra his facing a complaint of alleged money laundering against a firm linked to him.

Justice P S Bhati posted the hearing for March 15 after Vadra’s lawyer gave an assurance in the court that he will cooperate with the inquiry.

At the last hearing on January 21, the court had removed the clause of No Coercive Action against Vadra during inquiry but had refused to vacate the stay on his arrest.

The ED had moved the court seeking vacation of the stay order on the grounds that there was neither an FIR lodged in the matter nor any accused named.