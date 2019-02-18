Here is What Former RAW Chief Said About Alleged Security Lapse in Pulwama Incident

There seems to be no respite in Pulwama. After a deadly attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which killed 44 CRPF personnel, Four more soldiers including an officer were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama. The firing has now stopped and search operations are going on. Although the country has mostly stood behind P.M Modi in the issue, there are a few voices that point out the possible lapse in security.

Now Former Former RAW Chief Vikram Sood said that such kind of terror attack doesn’t take place without a security lapse somewhere. “They’ve knowledge about the vehicles’ movement. They knew the spot where they’re going to do it,” he added.