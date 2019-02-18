India accuses Pak of misusing ICJ for propaganda

India has accused Pakistan of misusing the International Court of Justice for propaganda as the top UN court began a four-day public hearing in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. India, during the first day of the hearing, based its case on two broad issues — breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

Representing India, former Solicitor General Harish Salve said, it is an unfortunate case where the life of an innocent Indian is at risk. He said, Pakistan’s story is solely based on rhetoric and not facts.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.