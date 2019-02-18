Latest NewsIndia

India accuses Pak of misusing ICJ for propaganda

Feb 18, 2019, 08:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

India has accused Pakistan of misusing the International Court of Justice for propaganda as the top UN court began a four-day public hearing in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. India, during the first day of the hearing, based its case on two broad issues — breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

Representing India, former Solicitor General Harish Salve said, it is an unfortunate case where the life of an innocent Indian is at risk. He said, Pakistan’s story is solely based on rhetoric and not facts.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Tags

Related Articles

Several major British businesses will offer jobs to up to 300 survivors

Apr 17, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Tushar Rishi

He was between the narrow line of life and death when he scored 95% in CBSE exam

May 29, 2017, 04:03 pm IST

For Nehru, we must rededicate ourselves to democracy, secularism: Rahul

Nov 14, 2018, 09:52 pm IST
plane

Airplane skids off runway putting nearly 150 passengers in danger

Aug 3, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close