ISIS Bride Shamima Begum Gives Birth to Boy. Britain to Lock Shamima?

Feb 18, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Less than a minute

Shamima Begum had made news as one among the three teenage girls to go east London. She has once again appeared in the news as says she has given birth to a baby boy.

It was four years ago that Ms Begum left aged 15 to ISIS to start a new life. Last week, she was found in a refugee camp and she now hopes to return home.

“People should have sympathy towards me for everything I’ve been through,” she said about her experience.

Asked if she had made a mistake by travelling to Syria, Ms Begum told Sky News: “In a way, yes, but I don’t regret it because it’s changed me as a person.

“It’s made me stronger, tougher. I married my husband. I wouldn’t have found someone like him back in the UK. I had my kids, I did have a good time there.”It’s just that then things got harder and I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Meanwhile, Britain might just make Shamima’s return to U.K difficult. It is possible that she would be sent to jail the moment she sets her feet on Britain. British Home Secretary Sajith Javed said that he will not let her back in the country.

